Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Gap Down to $412.60

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $412.60, but opened at $391.55. Watsco shares last traded at $390.85, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Watsco Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.54.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

About Watsco

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

