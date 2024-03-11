Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.22 and last traded at $58.75. 76,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 755,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average is $54.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.04 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, Director Alan H. Schumacher bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,200.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $44,388,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $20,182,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 769.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 378,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $12,790,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

