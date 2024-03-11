Wanchain Price Up 13% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. Wanchain has a market cap of $62.12 million and $3.82 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00067475 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00009385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00020804 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00018974 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,658,912 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

