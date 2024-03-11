Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.03.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.33 price objective (up previously from $61.67) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $56.00 to $56.67 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walmart stock opened at $60.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $61.07. The company has a market capitalization of $485.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
