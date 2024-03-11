Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $24.75 Million Investment in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 554,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,754,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.65% of PNM Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 127,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.82. 123,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,851. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $49.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 150.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNM. StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM); Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP); and Corporate and Other segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

