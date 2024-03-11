Walleye Capital LLC Invests $19.21 Million in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 537,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the third quarter worth $317,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,991,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 265,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after buying an additional 174,987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 1,510.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 193,947 shares during the period. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter worth about $914,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

NASDAQ BATRK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.51. 17,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,346. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $50.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Atlanta Braves

About Atlanta Braves

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

