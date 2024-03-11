Walleye Capital LLC Increases Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 131.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,378 shares during the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust comprises about 0.1% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.61% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $38,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 207,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 155,080 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 310,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,399,000 after buying an additional 302,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 38.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.06. The stock had a trading volume of 127,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,807. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.02. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

