Walleye Capital LLC Has $21.21 Million Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,053 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $21,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 35.1% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 858,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after buying an additional 222,970 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMH traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 383,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.46.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

