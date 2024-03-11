Walleye Capital LLC Has $17.66 Million Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,967 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 1.31% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $17,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 686.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 42,322 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $62,652,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 228.5% during the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 133,899 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 70.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,535 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:MSGE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.58. 170,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,401. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 24.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.69. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.05%. The firm had revenue of $402.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $3,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 190,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,633 in the last ninety days. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.