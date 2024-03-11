Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VYGR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $9.37 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $508.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

