Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Position Raised by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 8,355.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,294,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $132,326,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,170 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,852,000. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $26.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

