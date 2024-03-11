Volatus Aerospace (CVE:VOL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Volatus Aerospace Corp. (CVE:VOL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 343750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Volatus Aerospace Stock Down 16.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15.

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace Corp. provides integrated drone solutions for commercial and defense markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, and rest of Europe. The company offers drone services comprising of infrastructure inspection, mapping, survey, and imaging; public safety and defense equipment; and drone cargo and delivery solutions.

