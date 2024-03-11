Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Lowered to $146.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $188.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.00.

Visteon stock opened at $117.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.25. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $108.65 and a fifty-two week high of $171.56.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $10.92. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 11.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 664,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,697,000 after buying an additional 65,593 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1,842.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,031 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 3,499.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 46,716 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

