Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 642,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,409 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $147,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in Visa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 41,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,620,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $1,955,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 141,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,613,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $279.85. 1,026,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,270,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.19. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $286.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.30.

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,311 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,129 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

