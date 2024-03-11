Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Brown Shipley& Co Ltd

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 5.3% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,311 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,129. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.30.

Visa Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $278.48. The company had a trading volume of 684,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,167. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.19. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $286.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $511.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

