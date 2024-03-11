Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Down 4.6%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.02 and last traded at $68.46. Approximately 675,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,497,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $46.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.22.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

