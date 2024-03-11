Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VKTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $46.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.22.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

VKTX stock opened at $71.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.02 and a beta of 1.06. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

