Videndum (LON:VID) Downgraded by Shore Capital

Videndum (LON:VID – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

VID traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 322 ($4.09). The stock had a trading volume of 53,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,611. The firm has a market capitalization of £303.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.39. Videndum has a 1-year low of GBX 266 ($3.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 930 ($11.80). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 330.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 358.61.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

