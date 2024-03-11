Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT Lowered to $26.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,951,000 after buying an additional 61,693 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,645,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 478.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $799,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after acquiring an additional 148,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

