Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,951,000 after acquiring an additional 61,693 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $18,645,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 478.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 165,147 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $799,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after buying an additional 148,165 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

