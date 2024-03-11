Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.98

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 57865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DSP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,354,000. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

