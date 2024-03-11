Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Price Performance

VIA stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.30. Via Renewables has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIA. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Via Renewables by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Via Renewables during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Via Renewables during the third quarter worth about $125,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Via Renewables during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Via Renewables during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

