Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VET has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.88.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.18. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.30 and a 52-week high of C$21.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.26. The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.10%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

