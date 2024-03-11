Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives C$22.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.88.
VET has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VET
Vermilion Energy Stock Down 2.1 %
Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.10%.
About Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vermilion Energy
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.