Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives C$22.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.88.

VET has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

VET stock opened at C$14.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.30 and a 52 week high of C$21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.10%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

