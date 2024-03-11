Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,316 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,311,000 after purchasing an additional 120,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 2.1 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Shares of ASO traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.70. The stock had a trading volume of 435,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average of $56.34. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

