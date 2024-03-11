Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,922 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Textron makes up approximately 1.3% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of Textron stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.75%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

