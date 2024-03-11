Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,190 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.74. 554,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,853. The firm has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.39. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

