Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $239,552,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,762,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,406,000 after buying an additional 242,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,022,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.18. 216,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,207. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.28 and a 200-day moving average of $112.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RGLD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $52,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

