Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $883,000 Stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 11.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $255.86. The company had a trading volume of 96,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,269. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.73. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWAV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.65, for a total transaction of $507,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total transaction of $298,815.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,383.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.65, for a total transaction of $507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,313 shares of company stock worth $28,445,379. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.