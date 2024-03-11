Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $686,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,548,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 339,978 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,462,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,455,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,655,000 after purchasing an additional 22,563 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,747,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,491,180. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

