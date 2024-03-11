Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $642,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,190,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Southern by 1,247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 281,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after buying an additional 260,807 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Southern by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Southern by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Southern by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.65. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 77.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,463 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

