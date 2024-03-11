Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 1.3% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after buying an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.06. 1,528,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,018,817. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.