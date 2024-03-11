Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. A10 Networks accounts for approximately 1.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,001,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,989,000 after buying an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1,871.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 903,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after buying an additional 857,687 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 745,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,543,000 after buying an additional 582,392 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of ATEN traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 667,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,638. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.10.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.95 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their target price on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $804,241.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,579,451.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 2,047 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $26,733.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,231.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,990. 5.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

