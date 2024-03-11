Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 200.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 27,431 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Roku by 13.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after buying an additional 24,765 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 109.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its stake in Roku by 425.8% in the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 38,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 31,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,834,416. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.86. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 8,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $528,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 8,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $528,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,045 shares of company stock worth $12,351,775. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.