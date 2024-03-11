Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,743 shares of company stock worth $32,503,718. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD traded down $6.50 on Monday, hitting $200.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,341,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,110,242. The company has a market capitalization of $321.42 billion, a PE ratio of 390.28, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.51 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

