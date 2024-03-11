Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 475 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.53.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,879. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

