Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,515 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. A10 Networks makes up approximately 1.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 27.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 72,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 15,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in A10 Networks by 29.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,811,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,223,000 after buying an additional 415,424 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in A10 Networks by 140.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 517,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 302,203 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in A10 Networks by 29.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in A10 Networks by 76.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $123,590.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,560.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $123,590.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,560.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,878.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,828 shares of company stock worth $2,032,990. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ATEN traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.56. 667,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,638. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.10. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.95 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 21.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial upped their price objective on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

