Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 49 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,240.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 54,758 shares during the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $3,452,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,275,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock traded down $8.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $286.14. 419,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,697. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total value of $55,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

