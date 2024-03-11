Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,871 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 45.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 32.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.66. 1,471,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,834,416. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.86.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,078,321.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,045 shares of company stock worth $12,351,775 in the last ninety days. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

