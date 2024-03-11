Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,620 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Commercial Metals comprises 1.4% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth $2,772,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 17.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 24.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,355,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,996,000 after buying an additional 264,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMC traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.10. 351,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,130. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

