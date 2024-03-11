Veritone (VERI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritone Stock Performance

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.83. Veritone has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritone

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veritone by 32.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,362,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 578,235 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Veritone during the third quarter valued at $750,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veritone by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 109,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Veritone by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 96,603 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veritone by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,288 shares during the period. 37.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on VERI shares. Roth Mkm raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.85 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Capital raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

