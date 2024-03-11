Verge (XVG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.59 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $106.58 million and approximately $18.59 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72,444.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.53 or 0.00614994 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.98 or 0.00144915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00052241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008021 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00199423 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00054416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.58 or 0.00158166 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

