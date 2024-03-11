Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $61.07 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $61.07 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02252621 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,365,813.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

