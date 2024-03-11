VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $0.58 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 31.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,216,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after buying an additional 3,844,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,780,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,644,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 43,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 205,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,032,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 322,957 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

