Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Increased by Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 8.0% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTV stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,284. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $158.91. The stock has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.