Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $157.68. The stock had a trading volume of 387,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,268. The stock has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $158.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.