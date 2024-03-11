Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $394,858,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,033 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.58. 369,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,268. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $158.91. The company has a market cap of $110.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

