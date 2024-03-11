Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 345,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Unconventional Investor LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 188,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,956,000 after buying an additional 19,131 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VTI stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,666. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.08. The company has a market cap of $357.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $257.71.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

