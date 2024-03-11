Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 353.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $50.77. 1,379,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,139,128. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

