Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Lowered by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.79 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 804,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.63. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

